Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,520 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

SLV stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

