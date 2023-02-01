Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of USXF stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

