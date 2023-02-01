Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

