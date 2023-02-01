Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Valvoline by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,786 shares of company stock worth $622,611 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 170.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Articles

