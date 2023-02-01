USDD Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. USDD has a market capitalization of $720.93 million and $31.11 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00404266 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.70 or 0.28376516 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00573461 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.