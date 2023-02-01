USDD Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004295 BTC on exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $718.83 million and $17.90 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00398698 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,461.44 or 0.27985684 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00584753 BTC.

About USDD

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.