Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.03 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.03 billion and $82.47 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.60 or 0.00028555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.99 or 0.00419885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015475 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.47905175 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 603 active market(s) with $117,924,819.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.