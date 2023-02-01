Unilever (LON:ULVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,632.80

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,632.80 ($57.22) and last traded at GBX 4,108.50 ($50.74), with a volume of 2688935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,072 ($50.29).

A number of research firms recently commented on ULVR. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.11) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.67) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.28) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($48.17) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,103.33 ($50.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,030.06. The company has a market cap of £104.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,078.13.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

