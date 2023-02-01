Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $513.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $514.25.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.