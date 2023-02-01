UFO Gaming (UFO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.12 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $46.12 million and $1.70 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

