UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 3056691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Articles

