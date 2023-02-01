Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO Sells $71,234.40 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 767,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3,818.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 756,321 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

