Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO Sells $71,234.40 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 767,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
