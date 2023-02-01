trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of TRVG opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. trivago has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $185.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in trivago by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

