Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.
Triumph Group Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 816,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,791. The company has a market capitalization of $773.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Group
Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.
