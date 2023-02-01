Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.80

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.80 and last traded at $71.98, with a volume of 820671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.60.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.12. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $424.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Triton International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Triton International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

