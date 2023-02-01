Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.80

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.80 and last traded at $71.98, with a volume of 820671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Triton International Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.60.
Institutional Trading of Triton International
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Triton International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Triton International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Triton International
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triton International (TRTN)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.