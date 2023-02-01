Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.08

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.08 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 107.60 ($1.33). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 108.75 ($1.34), with a volume of 178,760 shares changing hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.19. The company has a market cap of £41.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

