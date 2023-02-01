Tribe Market Cap Achieves $111.66 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $111.66 million and $703,231.18 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00398927 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,467.77 or 0.28001724 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00584472 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

