Treatt plc (LON:TET) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.35 Per Share

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TET opened at GBX 623.25 ($7.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £379.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,831.82. Treatt has a 12 month low of GBX 503.36 ($6.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,170 ($14.45). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 639.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 641.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.63) price target on shares of Treatt in a research note on Monday.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 26,424 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £160,393.68 ($198,090.26).

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

