Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 20,121 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

