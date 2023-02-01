Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $126.11 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $126,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %

LLY stock opened at $343.09 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,010 shares of company stock worth $41,931,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

