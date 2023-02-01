Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $75,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $584.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.97. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.