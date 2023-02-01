Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,090 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.01 and its 200-day moving average is $212.76. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.