Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $68,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,434 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,363,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

