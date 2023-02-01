Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 6,769 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,547 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.13. The stock had a trading volume of 351,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,228. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.