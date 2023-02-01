Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,910 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Trading Down 3.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

AMGN stock opened at $244.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.92 and a 200-day moving average of $257.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

