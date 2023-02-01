Traxx 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $176,321.78 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and $176,321.78 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Traxx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

