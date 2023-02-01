Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.30

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 16253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Toray Industries ( OTCMKTS:TRYIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

