Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,078 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.25% of Toll Brothers worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. 419,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

