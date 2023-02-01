Threshold (T) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $281.86 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $504.68 million and approximately $281.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00048034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00217441 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002777 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00156302 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,484,987,372.5754 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04984826 USD and is up 23.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $480,433,633.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.