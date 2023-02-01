TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41). Approximately 295,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,019,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.10 ($0.41).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.78. The stock has a market cap of £20.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.71.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of May 1, 2022, it operated 525 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

