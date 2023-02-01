The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,969 shares of company stock worth $7,552,008. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $191.12 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

Get Rating

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

