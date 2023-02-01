The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NYSE SO traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.88. 188,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,972. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

