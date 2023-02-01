The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 168,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 352,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.39. 1,640,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $335.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

