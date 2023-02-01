The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

