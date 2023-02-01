The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 6.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 464,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $320.89. The stock had a trading volume of 169,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,115. The stock has a market cap of $328.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $374.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.01.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

