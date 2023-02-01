TG Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGTX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

TGTX opened at $15.23 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,088,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

