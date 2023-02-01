Tfo Tdc LLC Sells 2,837 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

ESGE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. 219,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

