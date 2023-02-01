Tezos Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Tezos has a market cap of $960.53 million and approximately $23.53 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004502 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008713 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005320 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001913 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 946,963,419 coins and its circulating supply is 925,545,772 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

