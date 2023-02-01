Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) is Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 3.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEK traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $157.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.