Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) is Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 3.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.
TTEK traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $157.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.
Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.
