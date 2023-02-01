TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $241.02 million and $75.26 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00085267 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00057920 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010031 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00025699 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004158 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000234 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,974,347 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,587,386 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
