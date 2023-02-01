Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the blue-jean maker will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 3.5 %

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEVI. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,615 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $68,370.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,437 shares of company stock valued at $374,887 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.