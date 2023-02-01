Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.03. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $36.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 5.01%. Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

