Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PEP traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $170.26. 782,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,801. The firm has a market cap of $234.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.