Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.69. The stock had a trading volume of 831,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,008 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

