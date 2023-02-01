TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,332,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,353,933 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC comprises approximately 2.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 1.19% of TechnipFMC worth $45,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,497. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechnipFMC Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.