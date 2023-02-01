Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Hold

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSHA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 6.5 %

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.