Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Hold

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSHA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 6.5 %

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

