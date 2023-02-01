Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Reduced by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $172.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

