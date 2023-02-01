Talanx (ETR:TLX) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €44.78 ($48.67) and last traded at €45.36 ($49.30). Approximately 152,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.82 ($49.80).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on Talanx in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($51.30) price target on shares of Talanx in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.44.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

