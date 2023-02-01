Synchrony Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SYF opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

About Synchrony Financial



Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

