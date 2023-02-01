Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Issues Earnings Results

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 155.84% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.88) earnings per share. Symbotic updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Trading Up 15.7 %

Symbotic stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SYM. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $1,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $534,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

